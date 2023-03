Ugly Fruit

I was looking over the fruit in the produce department at my local grocery store and just couldn’t bring myself to spend a dollar on a single orange, so I regretfully turned away. Then a few aisles away, I came upon a seemingly forgotten shelf marked Fruit Rejects or something similar. And I ended up getting a bag of perfectly fine oranges for 99 cents. This hidden spot will definitely be on my shopping map from now on.