Celebrating the Life of a Remarkable Woman by allie912
Celebrating the Life of a Remarkable Woman

This morning I attended the funeral of a loving and well-loved mother, sister, grandmother and friend. The memories shared at the service were poignant and only gave glimpses of the influence she had on her community. A great needlewoman, she made Christmas stockings for all the children who came into her life. My three grandchildren are each recipients of her artistry, and they never even met her! Here is her obituary if you want to read for yourself the rich life that Kay lived.
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/richmond-va/ouider-wagner-11209633
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Allison Williams

@allie912
