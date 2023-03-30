Previous
A Joint Effort by allie912
When Max was here a few weeks ago, I asked him to look at our front door problems. Since there was no easy fix, he apologetically passed. A few days after he got home to Florida, he contacted me to say he had talked to sister Meg in Boston to see about the home improvements we needed. Meg set the wheel in motion by getting in touch with a school friend still in Richmond who is a savvy realtor. He in turn provided the name of a dependable local handyman. Max then contacted Matt, the handyman, and made all the arrangements for replacing the lock on the front door and correcting the sagging storm door. Today Matt finished the door project as well as tackling several other tasks we gave him. What a great day! Thanks to all concerned.
