My Happy Place

You’ve heard the quote, “Luxuries soon become necessities”? Well that’s what happened to me when I bought a few handmade bagels at Chewy’s just to do a taste comparison with Thomas’s factory made. Well, I’m here to tell you, there is no going back. And on my second visit I did the math and saw it was cheaper to buy a half dozen and freeze them. Then this morning I looked even further down the board and saw an even better deal for “a baker’s dozen” (ie.13) so this morning I got busy slicing and dividing 12 bagels (I only eat a half a bagel at a time) and cramming them into the freezer. I feel like a squirrel who has managed to get a tree load of acorns hidden. I am definitely set for a while.