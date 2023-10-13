Sign up
Previous
Photo 5033
Life Goes On
Swimming may be over for the year, but through the pleasant days of October, the pool enclosure remains open. The temperature is mild, the sun shines and the plants continue to flourish.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
plants
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful light
October 13th, 2023
