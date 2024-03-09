Previous
Not Daffy at All by allie912
Not Daffy at All

In the movie “You’ve Got Mail,” Meg Ryan tells Tom Hanks she thinks the daisy is the friendliest flower, but I vote for the daffodil, especially as it brightens up the last monochrome days of winter.
Allison Williams

Diane ace
I think I agree. My mother loved forsythia for the same reason, that it was a sign of spring. Nice collage.
March 9th, 2024  
