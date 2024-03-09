Sign up
Photo 5180
Not Daffy at All
In the movie “You’ve Got Mail,” Meg Ryan tells Tom Hanks she thinks the daisy is the friendliest flower, but I vote for the daffodil, especially as it brightens up the last monochrome days of winter.
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
daffodil
Diane
ace
I think I agree. My mother loved forsythia for the same reason, that it was a sign of spring. Nice collage.
March 9th, 2024
