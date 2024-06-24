Sign up
Previous
Photo 5286
Highlights of the Alley Tour
This afternoon, after an unexpectedly — but very welcome — cloudburst, the folks whose patios face the alley between 507 and 509 N. Hamilton, hosted their annual garden tour. Here are just a few scenes from these lovely settings.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
5279
5280
5281
5282
5283
5284
5285
5286
Tags
gardens
,
patios
Diane
ace
How neat that they have a garden tour! Nice pictures.
June 24th, 2024
