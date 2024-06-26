Previous
A Color Like No Other by allie912
Photo 5288

A Color Like No Other

Another first-time lily. I wonder how many different varieties there are, each more beautiful than the last.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1448% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 26th, 2024  
Diane ace
You find so many different varieties of lilies! I've never seen one this delicate shade of pink.
June 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise