Photo 5288
A Color Like No Other
Another first-time lily. I wonder how many different varieties there are, each more beautiful than the last.
26th June 2024
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
lily
bkb in the city
Beautiful
June 26th, 2024
Diane
ace
You find so many different varieties of lilies! I've never seen one this delicate shade of pink.
June 26th, 2024
