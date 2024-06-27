Sign up
Previous
Photo 5289
The Guys
The temperature reached 99 today so I stayed close to home. Here is another picture from Sunday of Joseph and his Daddy waiting for services to begin. They make a good team, don’t you think?
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Recently retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
father
,
boy
,
wpc
