The Best Kind of Economy

Last week I splurged and got a container of cut up watermelon. The price was $5 but I had a special and got it for $3.99. It was so good I had watermelon dreams all week.

This week there was a sale on these wonderful summer melons, and I got an entire watermelon, weighing more than a bowling bowl, for the fabulous price of $5. Of course there was no way I could eat or refrigerate an entire melon. But wait! Here is the beauty of the whole transaction. I was able to share the sweet juicy melon with 3 neighbors. What a treat! What a deal!