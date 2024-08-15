Previous
Memories of Monet by allie912
Memories of Monet

A visit to the botanical garden today for a lecture and reception celebrating the garden’s 40th anniversary. So much natural beauty.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful garden
August 15th, 2024  
