Photo 5352
Reincarnation
Recognize this cutie? When his last leaf fell away, I brought him outside to rest, not really thinking about what might be next. And here he is having a second life. Does that mean I can expect flowers? This is truly the gift that keeps on giving.
29th August 2024
29th Aug 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
amaryllis
