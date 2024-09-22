Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5376
Fallen Leaves
My dogwood tree has just begun to shed leaves. I don’t think of dogwood as particularly colorful, but when displayed like this, there is a lovely range of color.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10657
photos
15
followers
29
following
1472% complete
View this month »
5369
5370
5371
5372
5373
5374
5375
5376
Latest from all albums
5373
5278
5279
5374
5375
5280
5281
5376
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (10.5-inch)
Taken
21st September 2024 6:10pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diane
ace
Pretty fall colors.
September 22nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close