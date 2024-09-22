Previous
Fallen Leaves by allie912
Fallen Leaves

My dogwood tree has just begun to shed leaves. I don’t think of dogwood as particularly colorful, but when displayed like this, there is a lovely range of color.
Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Diane
Pretty fall colors.
September 22nd, 2024  
