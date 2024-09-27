Previous
Belated National Daughters Day by allie912
Photo 5381

Belated National Daughters Day

I never find out about these celebrations til I see pictures on FaceBook. Here is Meg on this date in 2008. She was cute then, and she’s still cute.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
