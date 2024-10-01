Sign up
Previous
Photo 5385
Before
Kroger was having a sale on mini sweet peppers. How could I resist?
1st October 2024
1st Oct 24
1
0
Allison Williams
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
peppers
Rick Schies
I like to use these to make stuffed peppers. I like green peppers but they don't like me
October 1st, 2024
