Porcelain Berries, Before and After by allie912
Photo 5395

Porcelain Berries, Before and After

My Garden Guru Susan gave me a portion of her porcelain berry vine to attract birds to my patio. I had to trim the leaves while the root gets a good start, so that next year my vine will look like Susan’s.
11th October 2024 11th Oct 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
