Previous
Photo 5416
The Grownups are Having Fun
We never get trick-or-treaters in our condo community, but in the neighborhood around us, the decorations are definitely festive and scary!
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
1
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10737
photos
15
followers
29
following
1483% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
31st October 2024 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
halloween
Rick Schies
ace
I do enjoy looking at some of the decorations. Some people really enjoy getting into the spirit
November 1st, 2024
