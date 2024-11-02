Sign up
Previous
Photo 5417
Afternoon with a Friend
Dana joined me after her school day was over. It was a lovely afternoon for a walk. We stopped at the Friends Meeting House to enjoy the peace and quiet.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
friend
,
woman
