Previous
Afternoon with a Friend by allie912
Photo 5417

Afternoon with a Friend

Dana joined me after her school day was over. It was a lovely afternoon for a walk. We stopped at the Friends Meeting House to enjoy the peace and quiet.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1484% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise