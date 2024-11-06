Previous
And Now We Wait by allie912
Photo 5421

And Now We Wait

A beautiful day here in Richmond. I chose to vote on Election Day to celebrate this privilege we have, mingling with others exercising their right and duty.
6th November 2024 6th Nov 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1485% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft ace
well done Allison ,
November 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise