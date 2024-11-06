Sign up
Previous
Photo 5421
And Now We Wait
A beautiful day here in Richmond. I chose to vote on Election Day to celebrate this privilege we have, mingling with others exercising their right and duty.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
1
1
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Tags
election
Phil Howcroft
ace
well done Allison ,
November 5th, 2024
