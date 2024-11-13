Sign up
Previous
Photo 5428
Fun, Food and Fellowship
My friend Ellen invited me to her church for a morning of good old fashioned gospel and country music followed by a tasty fried chicken lunch. Couldn’t get more country than that!
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10761
photos
15
followers
29
following
1487% complete
View this month »
5421
5422
5423
5424
5425
5426
5427
5428
Latest from all albums
5425
5330
5331
5426
5332
5427
5428
5333
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
12th November 2024 5:49pm
Tags
music
