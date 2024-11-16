Previous
Street Light and Moon Light by allie912
Street Light and Moon Light

My iPad doesn’t do this scene justice. The moon looked like it was caught in the frame of the TV tower as it tried to ascend higher in the evening sky. Meanwhile the walker was totally oblivious to the miracle above him.
16th November 2024 16th Nov 24

Allison Williams

