The Rose That Doesn’t Quit

A few weeks ago I took a picture of what I thought was the last rose of this little bush. How wrong I was. There are at least 5 buds waiting to bloom. This rose bush was planted by the previous owner of our condo which means it is at least 30 years old. Until Susan, my garden guru, transplanted it this summer it languished with no attention. I think it has been given a new lease on life. Disregard the sad state of the foliage. It is November, after all.