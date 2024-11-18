Sign up
Previous
Photo 5433
Lovely Lalita
I took these portraits at church. This lady is a powerful spiritual force with an equally powerful voice. We are fortunate to have her in our congregation and in Westminster’s musical group.
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
17th November 2024 2:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
woman
Diane
ace
She looks so joyful.
November 18th, 2024
