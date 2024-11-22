Sign up
Previous
Photo 5437
Scarecrow Backup
The patio was bustling with visitors til suddenly it wasn’t. Now that the plastic squirrel was apparently no longer up to doing his caretaking job, this visitor came by to take over security. He didn’t stay long, but he made a strong impression
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPad Air (2020)
Taken
21st November 2024 3:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hawk
