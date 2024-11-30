A Musical Tea Party

I accompanied Susan, my Gardening Guru, and several other neighbors to a recital featuring Bernard, everyone’s Gardening Guru. Bernard directs the music program at St. Alban’s Anglican Church. Among his many talents, Bernard not only plays several instruments but is a great teacher who shares his love and knowledge of music with enthusiasm. Today he and another fine musician played piano duets of the 5 sections of Maurice Ravel’s Mother Goose. In between Bernard shared the stories Ravel selected for this composition and pointed out what elements to look for. It made the listening even more enjoyable. Our hosts also treated us to a delightful repast of tea and an assortment of homemade treats. What a wonderful way to spend an afternoon!

