Signs of the Season by allie912
Signs of the Season

My sweet neighbor surprised me this morning with this festive poinsettia. The perfect complement to our nativity scene.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft ace
a perfect companion for the nativity , the reds are great
December 3rd, 2024  
Jackie Snider
Very Christmasy!
December 4th, 2024  
