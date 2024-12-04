Sign up
Photo 5449
Signs of the Season
My sweet neighbor surprised me this morning with this festive poinsettia. The perfect complement to our nativity scene.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
poinsettia
Phil Howcroft
ace
a perfect companion for the nativity , the reds are great
December 3rd, 2024
Jackie Snider
Very Christmasy!
December 4th, 2024
