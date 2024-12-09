Sign up
Previous
Photo 5453
In the Style of the Hungarians
I was inspired by the work of the Hungarian-born photographers in the VMFA exhibition to create a work that has some of the same atmosphere.
9th December 2024
9th Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
vmfa
