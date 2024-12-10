Sign up
Photo 5455
Costume Fitting
Three sisters all trying on their costumes for next Sunday’s pageant. My favorite is the star. She will have to be able to keep her arms stretched out. I have confidence in her.
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
pageant
,
wpc
