Previous
Costume Fitting by allie912
Photo 5455

Costume Fitting

Three sisters all trying on their costumes for next Sunday’s pageant. My favorite is the star. She will have to be able to keep her arms stretched out. I have confidence in her.
10th December 2024 10th Dec 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1494% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact