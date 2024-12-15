Previous
So Many to Choose From by allie912
Photo 5460

So Many to Choose From

All these garden flags were clamoring to be selected as the banner du jour. I think I’m going with “Peace, Joy, Love” for the next week, then segue into one of the Santa flags. But which one?
15th December 2024 15th Dec 24

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1495% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact