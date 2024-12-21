Sign up
Photo 5466
Photo 5466
A Christmas Visit
Susan on the right was a fellow librarian at Collegiate while Joy on the left is another good friend from Collegiate. They stopped by this morning with Christmas treats and lots of good cheer. It was a lovely present.
21st December 2024
21st Dec 24
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
friends
