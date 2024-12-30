Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 5475
The Sunday after Christmas at WPC
A time of fellowship and carol singing with delicious treats after the service.
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10855
photos
15
followers
29
following
1500% complete
View this month »
5468
5469
5470
5471
5472
5473
5474
5475
Latest from all albums
5472
5377
5378
5473
5379
5474
5475
5380
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
29th December 2024 4:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
wpc
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close