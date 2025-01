Last Night Snow and Ice

It has been a year since Richmond had appreciable snowfall. Last night delivered a few inches and another flurry is falling right now. The real news is the bitter cold and snow led to power outages which in turn damaged a pump for the city’s water supply. So right now we are on a “boil your water” restriction, probably for 48 hours, while they repair the pump and replenish the water supply. It never rains, but it pours! Or in this case, snows.