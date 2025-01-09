Previous
Master of All He Surveys
Master of All He Surveys

This mockingbird is my favorite patio visitor. He is truly one of a kind, since he is the only mockingbird who comes to call. He is the first to show up when I open the living room drapes in the morning. He doesn’t fly off when I slide open the glass door to go outside. I get the feeling he would eat from my hand if I were patient enough. Maybe when warm weather returns, I’ll be willing to stay still long enough to coax him to try.
This gnome’s hat is his launching pad. He must have called dibs on it, because no other bird perches here.
Allison Williams

