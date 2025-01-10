Previous
Camellias Still Going Strong by allie912
Photo 5486

Camellias Still Going Strong

Another cold day with me leaving the house only to take out the trash and feed the birds. Dana brought these camellias last Friday. They are thriving.
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
