Photo 5490
Contrast
The upper level grocery store parking lot has puffy clouds decorating the walls. Today there were other puffy piles in between the clouds, but they were more down to earth — dirty piles of snow from Friday night’s storm. Not quite as picturesque.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
snow
clouds
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
There is a certain point where snow longer looks pretty- well, here it is! Good catch.
January 14th, 2025
