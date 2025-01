Meet the Leaders

These welcoming smiles belong to the new President and CEO of Cristo Rey, Charleita Richardson on the left and Principal and Chief Academic Officer Lynn Waidelich on the right. We have known Principal Waidelich since we began volunteering at Cristo Rey soon after I retired, but President Richardson came to Cristo Rey this year. It was great to have a chance to talk to her about our library project and any plans she might have for it in the future.