Photo 5500
Student Commons at Cristo Rey
Lots to do in this space — games, puzzles, research, hanging out with friends. And if you look under the windows, you will see the mini library that Mary Alice and I organized, primarily from donated books.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
