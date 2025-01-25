Previous
She Had Her Own Plan by allie912
Photo 5501

She Had Her Own Plan

This is the amaryllis that outdid herself last December and January and February. After a Summer and Fall outdoors spreading out her long leaves, I brought her in and tucked her in the back of the dark coat closet to prepare for a new season of blooming. It was too late for a Christmas flower, but I figured she’d have time to prepare for Spring. Well today I was retrieving a coat and glanced down to see my amaryllis eager to get started. With a month without water or light, she still managed to send out this puny bud. What could I do? I couldn’t punish her anymore so she is back in the sunlight following her own schedule.
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact