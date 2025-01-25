She Had Her Own Plan

This is the amaryllis that outdid herself last December and January and February. After a Summer and Fall outdoors spreading out her long leaves, I brought her in and tucked her in the back of the dark coat closet to prepare for a new season of blooming. It was too late for a Christmas flower, but I figured she’d have time to prepare for Spring. Well today I was retrieving a coat and glanced down to see my amaryllis eager to get started. With a month without water or light, she still managed to send out this puny bud. What could I do? I couldn’t punish her anymore so she is back in the sunlight following her own schedule.