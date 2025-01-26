Previous
A Bit of Hope by allie912
Photo 5502

A Bit of Hope

This is what inspired me to make lemon chicken for dinner. After the coldest stretch of days in many years, I checked the pot of daffodils Max and his family gave us several years ago and they have begun to sprout! How brave and optimistic!
26th January 2025 26th Jan 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1507% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact