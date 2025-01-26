Sign up
A Bit of Hope
This is what inspired me to make lemon chicken for dinner. After the coldest stretch of days in many years, I checked the pot of daffodils Max and his family gave us several years ago and they have begun to sprout! How brave and optimistic!
26th January 2025
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
