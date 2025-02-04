Previous
Quietly working by allie912
Quietly working

My amaryllis has been making up for lost time. It is now deeply green and as tall as a basketball player. I can’t wait to see it in bloom.
4th February 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
