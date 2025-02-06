Previous
Elegant by allie912
Photo 5513

Elegant

The latest floral arrangement in the atrium of the VMFA. I’d love to give the artists credit for their graceful work, but the museum keeps that info on the down low. All I can say is that each arrangement is designed by very creative volunteers.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
