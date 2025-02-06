Sign up
Photo 5513
Elegant
The latest floral arrangement in the atrium of the VMFA. I’d love to give the artists credit for their graceful work, but the museum keeps that info on the down low. All I can say is that each arrangement is designed by very creative volunteers.
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
vmfa
