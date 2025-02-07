Previous
Halfway to the Moon by allie912
Photo 5514

Halfway to the Moon

The staccato trills of this lone bird caused me to look up and marvel at the ladder reaching to the moon
7th February 2025 7th Feb 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
