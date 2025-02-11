Previous
Birthday Celebration Part II by allie912
Photo 5518

Birthday Celebration Part II

Today was Henry’s actual birthday. This picture was taken at school, where Henry brought doughnuts for the class. As you can see, it was a triumph.
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Allison Williams

ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
1511% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact