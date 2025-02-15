Sign up
Previous
Photo 5522
Our Valentine celebration
John, being housebound, was not shopping for Valentine cards but I found this charming card through the Amazon Vine program and we opened it together. It came with a lovely song as well.
15th February 2025
15th Feb 25
0
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
valentine
