Our Valentine celebration by allie912
Photo 5522

Our Valentine celebration

John, being housebound, was not shopping for Valentine cards but I found this charming card through the Amazon Vine program and we opened it together. It came with a lovely song as well.
15th February 2025

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
