Going About Their Business by allie912
Photo 5527

Going About Their Business

The squirrel, the junco and the cardinal are all busy foraging for the peanut pieces I scattered for them. Each is totally ignoring his companions, which was fine. There was plenty for all.
20th February 2025 20th Feb 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
