Photo 5527
Going About Their Business
The squirrel, the junco and the cardinal are all busy foraging for the peanut pieces I scattered for them. Each is totally ignoring his companions, which was fine. There was plenty for all.
20th February 2025
20th Feb 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
birds
