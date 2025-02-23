Sign up
Previous
Photo 5530
In a World of Chaos…
Let Lavender be Your Calm Oasis.
Loved seeing this new wreath on my neighbor’s door.
23rd February 2025
23rd Feb 25
2
0
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
10965
photos
15
followers
29
following
Tags
lavender
bkb in the city
ace
Very nice
February 23rd, 2025
Diane
ace
Beautiful wreath!
February 23rd, 2025
