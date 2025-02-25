Fighting the System

I was walking through the neighborhood on an almost springlike afternoon when I was struck by a whole army of signs — all proclaiming Preserve Our Neighborhood — stuck in every lawn on one block. I was curious as to what warranted such an organized response. The trio on the porch soon answered my question. Apparently developers have their eye on 4 little bungalows (one of which is shown here) and are ready to move in with a plan similar to those graceless storage unit-looking buildings they threw up last year and are asking over 800k for. The people on this block are challenging the special exemption the developers are requesting. They are realistic enoughto know the Richmond City Council never met a developer they didn’t like, but they are hoping to get a few concessions in the plan. I offered my best wishes, but I’m no more optimistic than the protesters.