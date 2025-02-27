Sign up
Photo 5534
I Was Wrong!
I took a different route for my afternoon walk and discovered a host of daffodils! I feel so much better.
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Tags
daffodils
