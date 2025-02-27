Previous
I Was Wrong! by allie912
I Was Wrong!

I took a different route for my afternoon walk and discovered a host of daffodils! I feel so much better.
Allison Williams

Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
