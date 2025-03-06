Previous
Lenten Hellebore by allie912
Lenten Hellebore

These four colors were all thriving in one yard. Today, Ash Wednesday — the first day of Lent, was the perfect day to share these Spring flowers with you.
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details

