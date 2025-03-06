Sign up
Previous
Photo 5541
Lenten Hellebore
These four colors were all thriving in one yard. Today, Ash Wednesday — the first day of Lent, was the perfect day to share these Spring flowers with you.
6th March 2025
6th Mar 25
Allison Williams
ace
@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPad Pro (2017)
Taken
4th March 2025 4:20pm
Tags
lent
,
hellebore
