Sharing the Joy by allie912
Photo 5545

Sharing the Joy

This family choir asked to sing a song their Grandma had taught them. We were thrilled to have them and their music. You met their Grandma a few days ago, wearing her pretty new outfit. She has a fabulous voice and is an inspiration to us all.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Allison Williams

@allie912
Retired school librarian, transplanted New Englander living in Richmond, Virginia, dabbler in many things
Phil Howcroft ace
A beautiful moment Allison
March 9th, 2025  
